NextGen program at DSEI 2025 to spotlight workforce and skills development

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

LONDON, United Kingdom. The NextGen program at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2025 will bring together military, government, and industry leaders to address talent acquisition, skills development, and workforce challenges across the defense sector, event organizers announced in a statement.

Held on Sept. 12, the NextGen agenda will include panels, presentations, and networking sessions aimed at strengthening connections between employers, educators, and early-career professionals, the statement reads. Discussions will cover strategies for addressing recruitment and retention pressures, modernizing training pathways, and leveraging partnerships to build a future-ready workforce.

Key sessions include a defense workforce panel focused on sector-wide skills needs, a technology careers forum exploring roles in AI, cyber, and advanced engineering, and an interactive session aimed at debunking misconceptions about defense careers, the statement adds. The program also features employer Q&A sessions, graduate career stories, and immersive experiences such as wargaming simulations and VR demonstrations.

Career trails across engineering, cyber, business management, science, civil service, and military pathways will guide attendees through opportunities within the defense ecosystem, according to organizers.