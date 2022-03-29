Open systems-based AI/IoT network for cyber, space, air domains ordered by U.S. Air Force

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Unsplash/Umberto SAN FRANCISCO. Software-infrastructure company Ditto has won a contract worth as much as $950 million from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) that calls for Ditto to develop its open systems-based Intelligent Edge Platform to power the USAF’s Advanced Battlefield Management System (ABMS).

Under the terms of the contract, Ditto will incorporate its Intelligent Edge Platform product into USAF systems with the aim of enabling real-time mission feedback loops and reducing processing time between system/mission data updates. According to the company announcement, the Intelligent Edge Platform facilitates real-time data sync for mobile, web, Internet of Things (IoT), and server apps regardless of internet connectivity and without a central server or hardware.

ABMS -- which is part of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) effort -- uses innovative technologies to rapidly collect, analyze, and share information and make decisions in real time, and can operate without network connectivity, or when the network has been jammed or degraded.

In a statement, the USAF said in part: "This contract is part of a multiple-award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms."