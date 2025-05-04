Military Embedded Systems

SOF Week Assistant: Helps attendees navigate the vendors and the show

News

May 04, 2025

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2025 - TAMPA, Florida. The SOF Week Assistant from Legion enables attendees to discover the companies attending SOF Week and quickly assess which vendors align with their national security goals.

Information includes:

  • Each company’s mission
  • Defense-relevant capabilities
  • Federal award history

The SOF Week Assistant will also help you with directions across the conference.

Scan the QR code above to learn more or click here.

Featured Companies

Legion Intelligence

Website
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Topic Tags
Avionics
Leslie Babich Director SOFWERX and Glen Cullen Program Manager, SOF AT&L USSOCOM (MES Staff photo)
News
SOFWERX continues to expand, assist with technology transitions

May 05, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Dawn Zoldi, Col., USAF (ret) and Publisher, Autonomy Global with SOF Week Show Daily Chief Editor John McHale
News
Autonomous systems producers supporting SOF Week 2025 (video)

May 05, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Ms. Melissa Johnson, USSOCOM Acquisition Executive
News
USSOCOM Acquisition Executive to provide SOF AT&L updates during SOF Week 2025 keynote

May 05, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image courtesy ViaSat
News
Viasat adds to MOJO product family with solutions for on-the-move comms, situational awareness

May 05, 2025

More Comms