SOF Week Assistant: Helps attendees navigate the vendors and the show

News

SOF WEEK 2025 - TAMPA, Florida. The SOF Week Assistant from Legion enables attendees to discover the companies attending SOF Week and quickly assess which vendors align with their national security goals.

Information includes:

Each company’s mission

Defense-relevant capabilities

Federal award history

The SOF Week Assistant will also help you with directions across the conference.

Scan the QR code above to learn more or click here.