SOF Week Assistant: Helps attendees navigate the vendors and the show
May 04, 2025
SOF WEEK 2025 - TAMPA, Florida. The SOF Week Assistant from Legion enables attendees to discover the companies attending SOF Week and quickly assess which vendors align with their national security goals.
Information includes:
- Each company’s mission
- Defense-relevant capabilities
- Federal award history
The SOF Week Assistant will also help you with directions across the conference.
Scan the QR code above to learn more or click here.