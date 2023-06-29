Space Development Agency to get AI assist on space-based big data processing

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif. GSI Technology announced that it won an Other Transaction Agreement award with a total potential value of approximately $1.25 million with the Space Development Agency (SDA) for the development of a dual use Next-Generation Associative Processing Unit-2 (APU2) for Enhanced Space-Based Capabilities.

Under the terms of the contract, GSI Technology will develop an advanced non-Von-Neumann Associative Processing Unit-2 (APU2), compute in-memory IC, and design and fabricate an APU2 Evaluation Board.

Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and CEO of GSI Technology. said about the award: "Our overarching objective is to enable and enhance current and future mission capabilities through the deployment of compute in-memory integrated systems that can efficiently handle vast amounts of data in real-time at the edge. The APU, featuring a scalable format, compact footprint, and low power consumption, presents an ideal solution for edge applications where prompt and precise responses are crucial. This includes SAR image generation, object recognition, and anomaly detection. These capabilities empower the [Space Force] to swiftly detect, warn, analyze, attribute, and forecast potential and actual threats in space, ultimately bolstering the ability of the United States to maintain and leverage space superiority.”