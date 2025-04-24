Wave Relay network selected to support Army CBRNE modernization program

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

NEW YORK, New York. The U.S. Army chose Persistent Systems’ Wave Relay mobile ad hoc network (MANET) technology to serve as the data link for the Dismounted Reconnaissance Sets, Kits, and Outfits (DRSKO) program, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, issued through the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), includes the delivery of MPU5 networking devices and related equipment to enhance communication between CBRNE sensors and dismounted operators, the statement reads.

The Wave Relay MANET is intended to facilitate real-time transmission of sensor data, allowing for faster detection of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. The system integrates with platforms such as the Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) and supports data exchange through Wi-Fi, Serial, and Ethernet interfaces, the company says.

Persistent Systems states that the MANET system forms a self-healing, peer-to-peer network that enables sharing of voice, video, and positional data in environments with limited connectivity, including tunnels and confined spaces. Initial deliveries under the program are already in progress.