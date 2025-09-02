AI-powered mission-critical systems to be shown by Thales at DSEI UK 2025

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Thales image

LONDON. Thales will participate in DSEI UK 2025 -- set to be held at the ExCel Centre in London, September 9-12, 2025 -- by showing how its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mission-critical systems can deliver trusted help military users gain faster, clearer decisions in contested environments.

According to information from Thales, showgoers will experience:

DigitalCrew computer vision: reducing crew burden and enhancing situational awareness.

LLM-powered maintenance assistant: exploring generative AI for faster availability.

Behaviour alerting: deep-learning anomaly detection to shorten sense-to-decide loops.

AI for sonar (Type 2087/CAPTAS): improving detection and classification.

DSEI attendees can visit Thales at Stand S8-110.