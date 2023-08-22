Military Embedded Systems

AeroVironment will acquire Tomahawk Robotics

News

August 22, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AeroVironment will acquire Tomahawk Robotics
Raven B photo credit: U.S. Army Pfc. Matthew Wantroba

ARLINGTON, Va. Uncrewed aerial and ground systems company AeroVironment plans to acquire Tomahawk Robotics (Melbourne, Florida), a company that creates artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled robotic control systems for use on and off the battlefield. 

The announcement from AeroVironment asserts that its uncrewed systems paired with Tomahawk Robotics’ AI-enabled technology will let warfighters operate various connected robotic solutions on the battlefield and share information between multiple domains with a single plaform using a common controller.

AeroVironment CEO and chairman Wahid Nawabi stated that Tomahawk Robotics will become part of the small uncrewed aerial system (SUAS) business unit within AeroVironment’s Unmanned Systems segment and that AeroVironment intends to retain the Tomahawk Robotics workforce and facilities in Florida. 

Trace Stevenson, AeroVironment’s senior vice president of unmanned systems, said of the deal: “Tomahawk Robotics’ solutions will accelerate our adoption and implementation of AI and autonomy into AeroVironment platforms." Tomahawk Robotics’ Kinesis control system was integrated into AeroVironment’s SUAS family of systems, including Raven B and Puma 3 AE, in 2022. 

Featured Companies

AeroVironment, Inc.

900 Innovators Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065-0906
Website
[email protected]
805.520.8350

Tomahawk Robotics

Categories
A.I. - Deep Learning
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms