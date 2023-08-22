AeroVironment will acquire Tomahawk Robotics

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Raven B photo credit: U.S. Army Pfc. Matthew Wantroba

ARLINGTON, Va. Uncrewed aerial and ground systems company AeroVironment plans to acquire Tomahawk Robotics (Melbourne, Florida), a company that creates artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled robotic control systems for use on and off the battlefield.

The announcement from AeroVironment asserts that its uncrewed systems paired with Tomahawk Robotics’ AI-enabled technology will let warfighters operate various connected robotic solutions on the battlefield and share information between multiple domains with a single plaform using a common controller.

AeroVironment CEO and chairman Wahid Nawabi stated that Tomahawk Robotics will become part of the small uncrewed aerial system (SUAS) business unit within AeroVironment’s Unmanned Systems segment and that AeroVironment intends to retain the Tomahawk Robotics workforce and facilities in Florida.

Trace Stevenson, AeroVironment’s senior vice president of unmanned systems, said of the deal: “Tomahawk Robotics’ solutions will accelerate our adoption and implementation of AI and autonomy into AeroVironment platforms." Tomahawk Robotics’ Kinesis control system was integrated into AeroVironment’s SUAS family of systems, including Raven B and Puma 3 AE, in 2022.