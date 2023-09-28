Military Embedded Systems

AI-based LiDAR threat detection gets AFWERX contract nod

News

September 28, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy ZeroEyes

PHILADELPHIA. ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZeroEyes) won a contract from an Air Force Research Laboratory Directorate AFWERX for a SBIR Phase I contract to investigate the potential of an artificial intelligence (AI)-based  light detection and fanging (LiDAR) technology for threat detection. 

According to the ZEGS contract announcement, its integrated solution will combine ZEGS’ AI-based object detection video analytics with LiDAR data, thereby enabling user teams to proactively identify, track, and respond in real time to imminent threats that are obstructed by a variety of materials. Such situational awareness ability will give users an advantage when unknown threats are in close proximity or inside buildings.

Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes, the parent company of ZEGS, said of the contract win: “We look forward to demonstrating how ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and situational awareness platform can integrate with LiDAR technology to assist with our national defense. By merging these cutting-edge technologies, we will enable our armed forces to detect and neutralize hidden threats rapidly and effectively, giving them an unparalleled advantage against aggressors.”

