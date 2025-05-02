AI-enabled human performance tools to be showcased by Aptima at SOF Week 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

ORLANDO, Florida. Aptima will present a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions designed to enhance warfighter readiness, decision-making, and information integrity at SOF Week 2025, the company announced in a statement.

The technologies are engineered to integrate AI with human expertise across multiple mission areas. Aptima’s offerings include tools for accelerating training development, platforms for converting high-volume data into actionable intelligence, and safeguards against synthetic media manipulation, the statement reads.

According to the company, Aptima’s systems aim to support military personnel by reducing training development cycles, improving operational insight through automated pattern recognition, and defending against reputational and informational threats such as deepfakes.

The company’s demonstrations will also include human-AI teaming simulations that model cognitive and workflow dynamics to improve communication and coordination between operators and autonomous systems.

Aptima will exhibit at booth #4714 in the JW Marriott’s Digital Apps section from May 5–8.