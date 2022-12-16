AI software used at DoD gets $5 million small-biz contract nod

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

TYSONS, Va. Software company DEFCON AI reported finalizing a Department of the Air Force Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract that will help accelerate the transition from prototype to production code for DEFCON AI’s operational-level logistics and mobility-training software.

DEFCON AI is building a hands-on, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled training and rehearsal software platform that contains a game-theory-driven modeling and simulation environment that enables users to conduct training and mission planning.

DEFCON AI's software strives to enable the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command (AMC) operational-level planners to see the downstream effects of decisions within a simulated mobility network, comparing different courses of action and replaying scenarios so that lessons learned can be adapated and used in the event of a real-world disruption or in contested environments.

Col. Bradley Rueter, director of the AMC Commander’s Initiative Group, said that he expects the tools to be delivered to the planners before the end of 2025.