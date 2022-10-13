AI technology for NOAA to visualize past, future of Earth to be provided by OSS

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LOUISVILLE, Colorado. Orion Space Solutions has won a contract to provide the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) a "dynamic, seamless one-stop platform to process, analyze, and visualize Earth observations using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies," the company announced in a statement.

The purpose of the system is to "further human understanding of environmental change on Earth, considering both current and past environments to provide important insights on rapidly changing environments," the statement adds.

The platform is intended to automate the processing, analysis, and visualization of Earth observations collected by sensors in space, in the air, and on the ground -- with the aim of allowing the user to reconstruct past and present Earth environments while also supporting the prediction of future weather, OSS said.

"Digital twin technology acts as a real-time digital counterpart of a physical object or process, for example digitally replicating how an ecosystem looks before and after wildfire," the statement continues. "It seamlessly 'connects the dots' across data sources, bringing Earth observation data to a single place for processing, analysis, and visualization."