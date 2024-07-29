DARPA program strives to increase trust in combat autonomy in partnership with Cubic Defense

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Air Force photo by Richard Gonzales SAN DIEGO. Cubic Defense is an integral part of the team of industry, government, and academia industry partners collaborating in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program, which is underway in an effort to increase trust in combat autonomy by using human-machine collaborative dogfighting as its challenge problem.

The ACE program is using a specially modified F-16 equipped with autonomous AI [artificial intelligence] control known as the X-62A or VISTA (Variable In-flight Simulator Test Aircraft); both the X-62A aircraft and the piloted F-16 integrate high-fidelity Time Space Position Information (TSPI) from Cubic’s SLATE (Secure Live Virtual and Constructive Advanced Training Environment) system.

During testing, the program achieved the first in-air tests of AI algorithms autonomously flying within-visual-range combat scenarios against a human-flown F-16.

Following the successful tests in 2023, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall stated: “The potential for autonomous air-to-air combat has been imaginable for decades, but the reality has remained a distant dream up until now. In 2023, the X-62A broke one of the most significant barriers in combat aviation. This is a transformational moment, all made possible by breakthrough accomplishments of the X-62A ACE team."

According to Paul Averna, vice president and general manager of advanced training solutions for Cubic Defense, SLATE offers the realistic pacing of multidomain and high-threat environments to the live cockpits and operator consoles through computer-generated forces. “Tomorrow’s fight will be different; our joint and coalition operators deserve a fully vetted system that ensures combat readiness today and in the future with AI-enabled platforms,” Averna said.