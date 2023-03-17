Drones to conduct AI-powered ship inspections for Royal Canadian Navy

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

TORONTO, Canada. Qii.AI has won a contract to provide artificial intelligence-powered ship inspections via drone to the Royal Canadian Navy, the company announced in a statement.

Qii.AI entered into a license and AI customization agreement with Canada's Naval Engineering Test Establishment to provide the Qii platform, the company says.

"Using the Qii.AI system, ship inspections from drone imagery can be completed in a fraction of the time taken for traditional methods," the statement reads. "Artificial Intelligence then accelerates the process even more by automating the detection and measurement of issues in need of remediation, like corrosion or other problems."

The Qii.AI platform will provide the data analytics while small inspection drones from Skydio will perform the visual data gathering, the company says.