Rugged laptops from DT Research get DSEI spotlight

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy DT Research

LONDON. DT Research, a designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, will be spotlighting the expansion of its LT300 line of fully rugged laptops, aimed at reliable use in harsh conditions at this week's DSEI exhibition.

The LT355 laptop is intended for use in military, first responder, law enforcement, field service, and warehouse environments, as it was designed to be IP65 compliant, comply with MIL-STD-810G/H ratings, have EPEAT certification, and TAA compliant. The LT355 also offers an optional NVIDIA graphics card that can be used for graphics-intensive applications such as image rendering, video, augmented reality (AR) training programs, image analysis, and artificial intelligence (AI).



The DT Research LT355 rugged laptop runs Windows 10 or 11 IoT Enterprise operating system on Intel 13th Generation Core i5 or i7 processors and features a full-size, backlit keyboard, a 15.6-inch high-brightness touchscreen, and digital pen support.

DSEI attendees may visit DT Research at Stand H8-467.