AI-assisted EO/IR system from Raytheon Technologies launches for military pilots

April 24, 2023

Image courtesy Raytheon Technologies

ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon Technologies announced the launch of its RAIVEN electro-optical intelligent-sensing capability, which the company says will enable military pilots to obtain faster and more precise threat identification.

RAIVEN can identify objects optically and spectrally simultaneously in real time, a capability that a single electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) has never possessed until now. RAIVEN's intelligent-sensing capability uses artificial intelligence (AI), hyperspectral imaging, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) that enables users to see up to five times farther and clearer than traditional optical imaging; all of these help to increase platform survivability and boost the warfighter decision advantage over peer threats.

RAIVEN's modular open system synthesizes reams of data into a detailed picture of the battlespace and the threats within it; paired with AI, the system automatically detects and identifies threats, delivering a level of automation for the operator to choose what decisions need to be made and drastically reducing operator workload.

"The future battlespace will consist of a myriad of threats from all directions evolving at an unprecedented pace," said Torrey Cady, vice president of Surveillance and Targeting Systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "RAIVEN improves platform survivability and keeps the warfighter safe by providing accurate, persistent target observation coupled with accelerated information sharing. This combination enables a decision-making process that simultaneously reduces pilot workload while accelerating engagement decisions to prosecute targets much faster than adversaries."

 

