Military Embedded Systems

Saab to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter jets for use in Ukraine

News

July 01, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Saab to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter jets for use in Ukraine
Gripen E image: Saab

LINKÖPING, Sweden. Saab signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft for Ukraine, an order valued at $2.53 billion (SEK 24.6 billion).  

In addition to the 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft the contract also calls for delivery of spare parts and associated items and equipment. 

Gripen -- designed to address advanced threats in demanding environments -- operates using software-based architecture that facilitates continuous upgrades and adapts to evolving operational requirements, all with low maintenance requirements, fast turnaround, and lower cost to operate and maintain. 

Saab is scheduled to deliver the aircraft to FMV during 2029-2030.

 

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