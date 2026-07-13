PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Epiq’s VNX+ Development Platform

This week’s product, the Epiq Solutions VNX+ Development Platform, enables the demonstration and development of a self-contained radio-frequency (RF) payload capable of hosting artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) applications out of the box. The solution is suitable for search, DF, transmit applications, electronic intelligence (ELINT), counter-radar, counter-uncrewed system, jamming/electronic attack, UXS payloads, and more.

VNX+, ratified in February 2026 in the VITA 90 standard, is a new standard for low size, weight, and power (SWaP) modular open system approach (MOSA) platforms.

Partnering with Antara Teknik to produce the VNX+ Development Platform, Epiq is offering a complete VITA 90-based ecosystem comprised of a chassis, backplane, power-supply module, Nvidia-based SBC, and the new VNX400 SDR module.

VNX400

The VNX400 is the heart of the RF system. Each M.2 2280 form-factor NV100 includes pre-selection filtering, 16-bit analog-to-digital conversion, and an open Artix-7 XC7A50T FPGA. Together, the paired radios provide four Rx/Tx channels, each supporting 50 MHz of bandwidth and tunable up to 6 GHz. The open FPGA architecture supports custom FPGA processing and waveform development, while fast frequency hopping enables agile mission sets across dynamic RF environments. The highly configurable Tx/Rx front end supports flexible deployment options and can be configured for up to four independent tunable LOs or four coherent Tx/Rx channels.

Open Architecture

Each NV100 is aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard and is available separately. The platform’s open architecture is also driven by Epiq’s Libsidekiq control library, a software framework for controlling and scaling advanced SDR platforms. Used across generations of Epiq radios, Libsidekiq provides a consistent API that unifies RF front-end control, data conversion, precision timestamping, and transport into the Linux environment.

For developers and integrators, the VNX400 development platform provides customers receive full access to the FPGA RTL and Linux kernel driver source, enabling deep customization of datapath functions, hardware acceleration, and system integration.

Key Features

AntaraTek VITA 90.4 power supply module

AntaraTek VITA 90.4 single board computer (SBC)

Epiq VNX400 VITA 90.4 SDR module

AntaraTek VNX+ backplane

Ethernet network connection (RJ45)

VITA 90 3-slot chassis

FPGA: Two AMD Xilinx Artix XC7A50Ts, one per NV100 SDR

CPU/GPU: Jetson Orin NX 16 GB Ampere GPU + Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU + 16 GB LPDDR5

NVMe SSD: 256 GB (Jetson module operating system and user storage space)

User I/O USB 3.2 to Jetson module (USB-A) USB 2.0 to SDR module (USB-A) microUSB Maintenance port 1 GbE network connection to Orin NX system-on-module

Power: 40 W

Size: 5.5 x 5 x 3.5 inches (140 x 130 x 90 mm)

Weight: 5.5 lb. (2.5 kg)

Environmental options: Storage: -40 °C to +85 °C; Operation: -40 °C to +70 °C

Compatible with DeepSig’s OmniSIG and 3dB Labs’s Sceptre

For more information, visit the VNX+ Development Platform product page, company’s website, or follow the links below.

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