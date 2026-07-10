Military Embedded Systems

Radar manufacturing facility in Washington state opened by Echodyne

News

July 10, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Radar manufacturing facility in Washington state opened by Echodyne
Facility interior via Echodyne

KIRKLAND, Washington. Echodyne opened a new radar manufacturing facility in Washington State to expand production capacity for its Metamaterials Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) radar products, the company announced in a statement.

The 86,350-square-foot site is intended to support demand from U.S. and allied customers for radar systems used in counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS), force protection, border security, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), critical infrastructure protection, and beyond visual line of sight operations for autonomous systems, the statement reads.

Echodyne says the facility has begun end-to-end manufacturing operations and is expected to support annual production of more than 30,000 radars. The site includes about 74,350 square feet of manufacturing space and 12,000 square feet of warehousing, the company says.

The company plans to move all manufacturing operations from its headquarters to the new facility over the coming months, the statement adds.

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Echodyne

12112 115th Ave NE
Kirkland, Washington 98034
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - Sensors
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