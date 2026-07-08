MQ-4C Triton aircraft sought for NATO fleet from Northrop Grumman

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MQ-4C via Northrop Grumman ANKARA, Türkiye. NATO signed a letter of intent to pursue the acquisition of Northrop Grumman’s MQ-4C Triton aircraft to expand the alliance’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) force, the company announced in a statement.

Four nations signed the letter of intent at the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum, the statement reads. Northrop Grumman says it would work with NATO, the U.S. Navy, and transatlantic industrial partners to build and deliver the aircraft if the acquisition proceeds.

European industry partners would provide components for the ground station and related data-processing infrastructure, according to the company.

The MQ-4C Triton is a high-altitude, long-endurance aircraft built for the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Air Force and is intended for missions including maritime patrol, signals intelligence, and search and rescue, the statement reads.

NATO already operates Northrop Grumman’s RQ-4D Phoenix, a Global Hawk variant, from Sigonella, Italy, and the Triton would complement that fleet by adding maritime surveillance coverage across NATO’s northern, eastern, and southern flanks, the company says.

Northrop Grumman says the Triton’s connection to the Global Hawk aircraft family could support common approaches to operations, maintenance, and training with the Phoenix fleet.