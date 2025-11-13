AI-driven readiness tool adopted by 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marine Corps photo: Gunnery Sgt. Devin Nichols PASADENA, Calif. Mission AI company Virtualitics announced a new strategic contract with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (2D MAW) under which the company will deploy its Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO-MX) solution in support of aviation sustainment and mission readiness for MV-22 Osprey squadrons.

Under the terms of the contract, the 2D MAW will use IRO-MX to generate predictive asset insights, enabling personnel to forecast demand, allocate resources, and sustain aircraft availability in high-tempo environments.

According to the Virtualitics announcement, the IRO-MX platform delivers mission-critical insights at speed, using artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics to uncover hidden performance trends and accelerate maintenance decisions while at the same time fostering collaboration between maintainers and AI systems and enabling faster, more confident decisions. The human-centered approach, says the company, ensures trust, transparency, and faster adoption across mission-critical environments.

The company says that the IRO-MX solution will integrate smoothly with existing Marine Corps-installed systems and across the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) ecosystem, thereby enhancing joint operations and aligning data strategies for unified mission outcomes.