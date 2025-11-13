Military Embedded Systems

AI-driven readiness tool adopted by 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

News

November 13, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marine Corps photo: Gunnery Sgt. Devin Nichols

PASADENA, Calif. Mission AI company Virtualitics announced a new strategic contract with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (2D MAW) under which the company will deploy its Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO-MX) solution in support of aviation sustainment and mission readiness for MV-22 Osprey squadrons.

Under the terms of the contract, the 2D MAW will use IRO-MX to generate predictive asset insights, enabling personnel to forecast demand, allocate resources, and sustain aircraft availability in high-tempo environments.

According to the Virtualitics announcement, the IRO-MX platform delivers mission-critical insights at speed, using artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics to uncover hidden performance trends and accelerate maintenance decisions while at the same time fostering collaboration between maintainers and AI systems and enabling faster, more confident decisions. The human-centered approach, says the company, ensures trust, transparency, and faster adoption across mission-critical environments.

The company says that the IRO-MX solution will integrate smoothly with existing Marine Corps-installed systems and across the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) ecosystem, thereby enhancing joint operations and aligning data strategies for unified mission outcomes.

Featured Companies

Virtualitics

Website

U.S. Marine Corps

Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN. 09.26.2025 Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle, 35th Fighter Wing.
News
F-35 air combat training subsystems to be delivered by Cubic

November 13, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Embraer
News
A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to gain counter-UAS mission capability

November 12, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

November 10, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via AMD
News
Radio-frequency adaptive SoC now shipping for radar and emso by AMD

November 11, 2025

More Comms