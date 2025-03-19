AI-powered autonomy to be integrated into uncrewed systems for DoD

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Booz Allen Hamilton

MCLEAN, Virginia. Booz Allen Hamilton and Shield AI announced a partnership to integrate AI-enabled autonomy into uncrewed systems for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the companies announced in a statement.

The collaboration is intended to combine Booz Allen’s mission engineering expertise with Shield AI’s Hivemind Enterprise platform to accelerate the deployment of AI-driven control systems in military operations. The companies state that these autonomous capabilities will be designed to operate in contested environments, including scenarios where GPS and communications are degraded.

Shield AI’s Hivemind software can pilot autonomous platforms ranging from uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) to F-16 fighter jets and enable swarming operations, the statement reads.

Booz Allen recently invested in Shield AI’s F-1 strategic funding round, an effort aimed at expanding the deployment of Hivemind Enterprise and supporting the industrial base in developing autonomy products, the statement adds.