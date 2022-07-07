AI/ML platform chosen for Raytheon's Army TITAN prototype

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration REDWOOD CITY, California. Raytheon Technologies has chosen an artificial intelligence/machine learning application platform for integration on the U.S. Army's Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Mode (TITAN) program, the company announced in a statement.

Raytheon chose C3.ai to provide the C3 AI Application Platform for TITAN, which is a tactical ground station that finds and tracks threats to support long-range precision targeting,

"The C3 AI Application Platform will provide AI/ML model operations (ML Ops) for best-of-breed third-party models across the TITAN enterprise, including both cloud and intermittently connected edge environments," the statement reads.

Last week, the Army awarded two contracts worth $36 million each for development of the TITAN prototype, one to Raytheon and the other to Palantir.