Artificial intelligence software to be integrated into Eurofighter electronic warfare system

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Helsing

MUNICH, Germany. Helsing and Saab Germany will integrate Helsing’s artificial intelligence software into the Eurofighter’s future electronic warfare (EW) system under a contract valued in the triple-digit million-euro range, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, Helsing will provide its AI-based Cirra software for use within Saab’s Arexis sensor suite. The companies plan a three-year integration effort that will enable the Eurofighter to conduct EW missions, including operations against modern air defense networks. The work also supports a broader Luftwaffe effort to expand data-sharing across combat aircraft, the statement reads.

Cirra employs deep learning algorithms to classify unfamiliar radar emitters and characterize their behavior during flight operations, Helsing says. Running directly on the aircraft, the software is intended to provide real-time threat assessment to improve survivability and situational awareness. The company recently tested Cirra aboard a flying testbed to validate functionality and reduce program risk.

Saab Germany and Helsing were previously selected in 2023 to support EW upgrades for 15 German Eurofighters. With the concept phase completed, integration will proceed in coordination with Airbus Defence and Space, the statement notes.