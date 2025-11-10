Autonomous AI robotics subsidiary launched by Circus for defense applications

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Circus Group MUNICH, Germany. Circus SE has established a new subsidiary, Circus Defence SE, to expand its autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) robotics and infrastructure systems for defense applications, the company announced in a statement.

The company says the new entity will build on Circus’s existing AI robotics platform and modular system architecture to develop systems designed for mission-critical defense environments. Planned development areas include autonomous medical supply units, centralized counter-drone infrastructure, and logistics and equipment systems for military operations, according to the statement.

Circus Defence will also focus on expanding the CA-M system -- described by the company as an autonomous troop-supply platform -- into a broader family of modular, containerized systems capable of rapid deployment and operation with minimal human oversight.