Autonomy provider ModalAI shows updated UASs at XPONENTIAL

News

April 25, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Starling 2 MAX image: ModalAI

XPONENTIAL 2024 -- SAN DIEGO. Autonomy/autopilot company ModalAI is highlighting its updated and NDAA [National Defense Authorization Act] regulation-compliant versions of its VOXL 2 development uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

ModalAI information shows that the smaller of the two UASs, Starling 2, is a 280 g (9.8 ounce) lightweight design for 40-plus minutes of indoor visual navigation, while the 500-g (17.6 ounce) Starling 2 Max’s can sustain 55-plus minutes of outdoor, long-range dead reckoning development and can carry an additional 500g of payload. Both small UASs feature upgraded image sensor suites for reliable indoor and outdoor navigation. 

The Starling UAS platforms leverage ModalAI's VOXL 2 AI-enabled companion computer and autopilot system that was created under the DIU's Blue UAS Framework 2.0 Program.

Additionally, both Starling UASs use the 8-core Qualcomm QRB5165, a PX4 real-time flight controller, up to five image sensors, TDK IMUs and barometer, and GPS and WiFi connectivity. 

Attendees may visit ModalAI at Booth #4719.

