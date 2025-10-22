Build secure compute for next‑gen military unmanned and edge AI.

Press Release

ELGENS today unveiled X‑Corleone, a rugged edge intelligence platform that brings on‑device language model inference, GPU‑class vision acceleration, and post‑quantum security to unmanned and remote operations. It helps defense and industrial users deploy faster, reduce cloud dependence, cut cloud risk, and make real‑time, verifiable decisions at the edge by accelerating on‑device vision workloads and minimizing round‑trips to the cloud.

At its core, X Corleone enables in place computing. It shifts AI inference from centralized data centers to edge local execution at the point of capture. This includes high throughput computer vision—detection, tracking, and multi sensor fusion—without round trip to the cloud. It sustains long duration outdoor operation, tolerating temperature swings, shock/vibration, dust, humidity, EMI, and continuous 24/7 loads. With post quantum security and a multi layer hardware root of trust, every stage—model loading, command dispatch, firmware updates, and data transport—is protected against interception, tampering, and stealth persistence.

Looking ahead, X Corleone will help the industry achieve smaller footprints and lower power. It supports diverse scenarios—from autonomous inspection (ISR), unmanned platforms, and pod/compartment management to remote sensing, critical infrastructure monitoring, and secure collaborative operations—accelerating on site understanding and low latency decision making.

☑️WHY IT MATTERS

▫️PQC‑ready security: Proactively deploys NIST‑standardized Kyber and Dilithium to harden data in transit and at rest against post‑quantum threats, ahead of EU 2030 PQC readiness for critical infrastructures.

▫️Real‑time edge compute: Executes on‑platform processing and multi‑sensor fusion at the tactical edge to cut latency and boost mission efficiency.

▫️Ruggedized and EMC‑compliant: Certified to MIL‑STD‑461G and validated to MIL‑STD‑810H for dependable operation in austere conditions.

☑️OPERATIONAL SCENARIOS

▫️Unmanned/autonomous: path planning, semantics, real‑time multi‑asset retasking.

▫️Remote/energy sites: real‑time anomaly detection, predictive maintenance.

▫️Outdoor edge nodes: low‑latency vision/semantics, shorter decision loops.

▫️Secure networks: encrypted multi‑node state and model sync.

ELGENS is opening strategic collaborations and custom evaluations, with demo kits and field trials planned. Contact [email protected] to request test kits and the technical white paper, or to schedule a technical assessment and partnership discussion.

More information: https://www.elgens.com.tw/