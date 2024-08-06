Intelligence platform leveraging autonomy, ML gains $48 million AFRL boost

Military Embedded Systems

August 06, 2024

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems

SAN DIEGO. BAE Systems has been awarded a $48 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to further advance the Insight system, an advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) exploitation and resource-management system that uses machine learning (ML) and autonomy-based solutions to help analysts process massive volumes of complex data and quickly translate it into actionable intelligence.

According to the BAE Systems announcement of the award, Insight leverages multiple-intelligence signal processing, domain analysis multi-level fusion, predictive analytics, machine learning (ML), and automation to fill gaps in the current capabilities of today's military intelligence analysis.

A key feature of the Insight effort, say BAE Systems officials, focuses on development and integration with airborne applications including the Resolute Sentry battlespace-awareness architecture. Under the terms of the contract, BAE Systems is tasked with maturing components of the Insight system to meet operational requirements through enhancements, integrate with developmental and operational systems, and conduct demonstrations for transition opportunities.

Meg Redlin, product line director for Mission Systems at BAE Systems, said that this latest award also "highlights our collaboration with our FAST Labs research and development organization, and our commitment to developing and eventually transitioning technology.”

Work on the BAE Systems/AFRL Insight system contract will take place in San Diego, with distributed engineering teams across the U.S.

