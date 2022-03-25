Military, commercial flight-simulation market to reach $6.1 billion by 2025, study projects

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Pexels/ThisIsEngineering SAN JOSE. The global market for military and commercial flight simulation is projected to reach $6.1 billion by 2025, notching a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the analysis period, according to a new study by Global Industry Analysts, "Commercial and Military Flight Simulation -- Global Market Trajectory & Analytics."

The study authors explore the flight-simulation phenomenon, detailing the fact that the virtual-reality tools used for flight simulation ensure real-time experience through 3D sound systems, a high degree of realism, and color environment, with the objective of the simulation being to give the user of the system a visual feeling of being in an aircraft.

According to the report, market momentum in the coming years will be supported by intensified R&D efforts in aerospace technology along with technological advancements leading to development of more sophisticated flight simulators with novel technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR).

For more information, visit the Global Industry Analysts website.