Military Embedded Systems

Multi-jet autonomy flights using AI pilot conducted by Shield AI

News

August 26, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI

SAN DIEGO, California. Shield AI conducted its first multi-jet autonomy flights using two Kratos MQM-178 Firejets piloted by its "Hivemind" AI pilot, the company announced in a statement.

During the tests, two uncrewed aircraft piloted by Hivemind executed coordinated maneuvers that demonstrated collaborative operational behaviors, the statement reads. The flights showcased the potential for future unmanned jets and drones to operate autonomously, with all computing processed onboard and in-air communication seamlessly integrated, the company says.

This event builds on previous successful flight tests and Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) integration completed earlier this year, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Shield AI

600 W Broadway
San Diego, California 92101
Website
