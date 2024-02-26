Military Embedded Systems

4 Gripen fighters to be provided to Hungary by Saab

News

February 26, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab

BUDAPEST, Hungary. Saab won a contract from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to supply four additional Gripen C fighter aircraft to Hungary, the company announced in a statement.

This development follows an amendment to a previous agreement between FMV and the Hungarian Government, initially signed in December 2001, which included 14 Gripen C/D fighters for the Hungarian Air Force. With this latest amendment, Hungary's fleet of Gripen aircraft will total 18, the statement reads.

The contract amendment for the additional jets was finalized between the Hungarian Ministry of Defence and FMV on Feb. 23. Saab has been a long-standing partner for Hungary, providing continual upgrades and support, with plans extending beyond 2035, the company says.

In tandem with the aircraft order, Saab and the Hungarian Ministry of Defence have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on the development of high-tech industrial sectors and enhancing fighter aircraft capabilities in Hungary, the statement adds.

