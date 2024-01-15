42 Rafale fighter aircraft to be provided to France

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Dassault Aviation

SAINT-CLOUD, France. Dassault Aviation will provide 42 Rafale combat aircraft to the French Air and Space Force (AAE) under a new contract, the company announced in a statement.

This order, which was finalized in December, is the fifth batch of Rafales (tranche 5) provided to France. The Rafale, a multi-role combat aircraft, incorporates enhancements like Standard 4, which emphasizes connectivity, and the upcoming Standard 5, aimed at enhancing collaborative combat capabilities, the statement reads.

Currently, seven countries use the Rafale as their fighter aircraft.

The Rafale can operate from both land bases and aircraft carriers, and it can carry 1.5 times its weight in weaponry and fuel, the company says. The aircraft's listed capabilities include air-to-air combat using a 30mm gun, Mica IR/EM missiles, and Meteor long-range missiles for interception and combat, the statement adds. In close air support (CAS) roles, it employs a 30mm gun, GBU laser-guided bombs, and AASM GPS-guided bombs.