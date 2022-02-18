Air data sensors by Collins Aerospace to equip Hainan Airlines

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Collins Aerospace photo. SINGAPORE. Collins Aerospace has signed a long-term agreement with Hainan Airlines to provide Pitot and Total Air Temperatures sensors (Air Data Sensors) for its fleet of 500 aircraft, including the Airbus A320, Airbus A330 and Boeing 737NG.

Hainan Airlines is a global airline, based out of China, with worldwide routes. According to the company, the Airbus aircraft will be retrofitted with the 0851MC Pitot probe, developed to comply with current FAA and EASA ice crystal and mixed phase icing requirements.

Officials claim that this will aim to provide the aircraft with improved performance during icing conditions, enhance safety, and help keep flights on time and on schedule.

In addition, Collins’ OEM-approved Air Data Sensors — which officials claim are critical to aircraft performance by measuring a range of important data including air speed, altitude and air data computer calculations — will provide the Boeing 737NG fleet with higher product reliability, cost savings, and improved aircraft efficiency.