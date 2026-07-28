Military Embedded Systems

Airborne early warning aircraft ordered by Middle Eastern customer

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July 28, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Airborne early warning aircraft ordered by Middle Eastern customer
GlobalEye via Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab won a SEK 10.1 billion order from an undisclosed Middle Eastern country for two GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

Delivery of the two aircraft is scheduled for 2030, while the identity of the customer has been withheld because of national-security and industry considerations, the statement reads.

GlobalEye combines active and passive sensors to detect and identify objects across air, maritime, and land domains, the company says. The aircraft is designed to collect surveillance data over long distances and provide information to military units operating across multiple domains.

According to Saab, the system supplies real-time information to joint forces to support situational awareness and provide earlier warning of potential threats. The sensor suite can monitor aircraft, vessels, and ground-based objects within the surrounding operational area, the statement adds.

The order expands the number of GlobalEye aircraft contracted for use in airborne surveillance and command-and-control missions. Saab did not provide information about the aircraft configuration, supporting systems, training, or sustainment services included in the agreement.

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