Avionics flight deck from Honeywell Anthem chosen for Overture supersonic

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Conceptual render of Boom Supersonic’s Overture flight deck with Honeywell Anthem CENTENNIAL, Colo. Boom Supersonic chose Honeywell Anthem's integrated flight deck and modular avionics platform for its Overture aircraft; special variants of the Overture are planned for enabling quick-reaction aviation capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies.

Boom Supersonic information details the specifics of the Honeywell Anthem agreement: The flight deck will be tailored to Overture's specific mission requirements, with the aim of enabling exceptional situational awareness and enhanced operator safety.

The advanced avionics interface provides continuity to Overture pilots from initial simulator-based flight training through to actual flights. Honeywell successfully completed the first flight of its Anthem integrated flight deck in May 2023, using its Pilatus PC-12 test aircraft, a prelude to gaining certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Such a specialized aircraft could be used by militaries to deliver medical supplies, provide for emergency medical evacuation, patrol vast areas faster than conventional aircraft, and coordinate other aircraft and ground assets in a variety of scenarios.