Bell's long-range assault aircraft program enters Milestone B phase for U.S. Army

News

August 06, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Bell

FORT WORTH, Texas. The Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program has entered the Milestone B phase after approval by the United States Army, marking the start of its Program of Record (PoR), according to a statement from Bell Textron.

The approval follows years of collaboration between Bell and the U.S. Army, focusing on decomposing requirements and reducing risk, the company says. The Milestone B decision enables the FLRAA team to proceed to the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase, which involves designing, building, and testing FLRAA prototypes.

This phase includes the execution of the Preliminary Design Review (PDR), ensuring integration and effectiveness in areas such as weapon system design and sustainment, the statement reads.

Bell says it has established new manufacturing facilities and processes since winning the FLRAA contract in December 2022.

