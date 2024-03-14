Military Embedded Systems

Cessna aircraft for Horn of Africa security to be provided by Textron

March 14, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Textron

WICHITA, Kansas. Textron Aviation won a contract from U.S. Army Contracting Command to supply two Cessna Grand Caravan EX turboprop aircraft to the Djiboutian Air Force (DAF) for Horn of Africa security, with a potential contract value of up to $100 million over five years, the company announced in a statement.

The Cessna Grand Caravan EX is tailored for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, and the aircraft will primarily serve to reinforce the border sovereignty of Djibouti, the statement reads.

This order is the third under the current IDIQ contract, and it follows the recent orders for three Beechcraft King Air 360ER aircraft: two for the Peruvian Naval Aviation Force and one for the Ecuadorian Naval Aviation, the company says. With the addition of the two Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft for Djibouti, a total of five aircraft have been ordered under this contract.

