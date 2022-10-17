Military Embedded Systems

Combat rescue helicopter with upgraded avionics now operational for U.S. Air Force

October 17, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtesy Sikorsky

STRATFORD, Connecticut. The U.S. Air Force has declared initial operational capability (IOC) for the HH-60W Jolly Green II Combat Rescue Helicopter, which features upgraded avionics, Lockheed Martin subsidiary Sikorsky announced in a statement.

The helicopter is intended to allow the Air Force to conduct rescue missions at greater ranges and in more challenging environments, the statement notes.

IOC was declared Sept. 7, and the Air Force recently used the aircraft to transport a man from Valdosta State University in Georgia to a hospital in Tampa, Fla.

"Additionally, the Air Force recently announced the aircraft has been deployed for the first time to provide rescue services in support of contingency operations," the statement reads.

The aircraft replaces the aging HH-60G Pavehawk. Some of its improvements include upgraded avionics such as expanded communications capabilities and higher-resolution sensors. It has two tactical datalinks and intel receivers.

A total of 24 aircraft have been delivered to the Air Force.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
