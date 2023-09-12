Military Embedded Systems

F-15EX fighter aircraft showcased to Polish officials by Boeing

News

September 12, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

F-15EX fighter aircraft showcased to Polish officials by Boeing
Image courtesy Boeing

KIELCE, Poland. Boeing is presenting its F-15EX fighter aircraft to the Polish government as a potential candidate for a U.S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales program, the company announced in a statement.

The presentation took place at the MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition, where Boeing also displayed other defense systems and capabilities. The aircraft is equipped with fly-by-wire flight controls, new electronic warfare systems, an all-glass digital cockpit, updated mission systems and software capabilities, and the ability to carry hypersonic weapons, according to the company.

Two F-15EX units have already been delivered to the U.S. Air Force, and Indonesia has become the first export customer for this specific variant.

