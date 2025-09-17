Military Embedded Systems

Fighter jet training services to be provided to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps by ATAC

September 17, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Textron

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia. Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC), part of Textron Systems, won a U.S. Navy contract valued at up to $554.5 million to continue delivering training support under the Fleet Fighter Jet Services (FJS) program, the company announced in a statement.

The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity agreement covers five years and provides for 6,500 to 7,000 flight hours annually in support of Navy and Marine Corps training needs, the statement reads. ATAC’s fleet of Mirage F1, F-21 Kfir, and Mk.58 Hawker Hunter aircraft will be used for airborne threat simulations and fleet support missions.

In 2024, ATAC supported Navy training with over 80 deployments to more than a dozen locations, flying record numbers of sorties and supersonic hours, the company says.

ATAC says it will work closely with the services to maintain readiness and provide flexible training capabilities throughout the duration of the contract.

