Five MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters to be delivered to U.S. Army Special Operations

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC) awarded Boeing a $240 million contract to remanufacture five additional MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters, the company announced in a statement.

This latest award brings the total number of MH-47G Block II aircraft under contract to 51. Deliveries for the newly awarded helicopters are expected to begin in 2027, with full fleet completion projected for early 2030, the statement reads.

The MH-47G Block II variant is a heavy-lift platform used for special operations missions and includes enhancements such as a reinforced airframe, redesigned fuel tanks, and upgraded avionics. The helicopter is engineered to support future modernization efforts while extending operational life, the company says.

The award follows a prior USASOAC contract for four aircraft in 2024 as part of the Army’s continued modernization of its special operations aviation fleet.