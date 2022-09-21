Flight recorders comply with regulations, with no change to airframe

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Fortress CVR-25 photo courtesy Curtiss-Wright

ASHBURN, Va. Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions offers a 25-hour flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) designed for use on military fixed-wing and rotor aircraft, many times with no need to alter the airframe.

According to the company announcement, the rugged Fortress FDR-25 data recorder and the Fortress CVR-25 voice recorder are designed in accordance with RTCA/DO-178C and RTCA/DO-254 (DAL D) standards and meet or exceed all current FAA and EUROCAE ED-112A standard requirements. The FDR-25 is capable of supporting parametric flight data recording for 25 hours minimum, with the capacity to record up to 3,500 hours of data before the oldest data is overwritten, with a maximum data rate of 4,096 words per second. It also supports real-time data streaming for the quick and, if needed, remote retrieval of flight data from the aircraft for storage or analysis. The CVR-25 enables four channels of cockpit voice recording and one channel of CPDLC datalink recording, each for 25 hours minimum capacity supporting EUROCAE class 6 CVR requirements and is fitted with an integrated web-based interface running across a gigabit physical Ethernet interface to enable rapid data access and recovery.

The recorders are aimed for use on new aircraft, or for upgrading older platforms requiring flight data recorders that satisfy commercial regulatory compliance.