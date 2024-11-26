Global 6500 aircraft delivered to U.S. Army for HADES program

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Bombardier WICHITA, Kansas. Bombardier Defense delivered the first Global 6500 aircraft to the U.S. Army to support the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program, the company announced in a statement.

The Global 6500, a fixed-wing platform, is designed to enhance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, offering higher altitude, greater range, and longer endurance compared to legacy sensor platforms, the statement reads. The aircraft will be integrated with advanced systems as part of the Army's strategy to modernize its aerial deep-sensing operations. The HADES program aims to provide advanced intelligence capabilities to meet current and future operational needs for the U.S. Army.

The aircraft has a maximum endurance of up to 18 hours and a dispatch reliability of 99.83%, the company claims.

Bombardier teams will assist with system modifications and certification for military operations, the statement adds.