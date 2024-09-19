Holt Announces Programmable 16-Channel Low-Side Driver with Built-In Protection and Load-Current Sensing

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits announced the introduction of HI-84216, a smart 16-channel low-side driver designed for high-reliability avionics applications.

The device uses a serial peripheral interface (SPI) for intelligent switch control, monitoring and advanced diagnostics. It is capable of sinking 250mA per channel with up to 4A total sink current for parallel channel operation.

The HI-84216 includes numerous protection features such as a thermal fail-safe mechanism and overcurrent shutdown on a per-channel basis with flexible retry options. The device measures the global die temperature and output current of each channel using an integrated 8-bit A/D converter. Both high and low current threshold limits may be programmed for over-current and open load detection respectively and both hardware and software interrupts can be enabled on a per-channel basis to allow monitoring of individual load-current status.

The integrated 8-bit A/D converter provides accurate measurement of channel current and temperature which are stored in registers as 8-bit binary words and may be read via host-initiated SPI opcodes. A fully programmable internal PWM clock generator can operate on a per channel basis across a frequency range of 24 Hz to 48 kHz, with 16-bit resolution pulse width and period.

“This highly flexible device enables customers to simultaneously drive a multitude of loads, such as LEDs, lamps, solenoids and relays,” said Anthony Murray, Director of Marketing Communications at Holt Integrated Circuits. “The device’s protection features and Holt’s pedigree provide customers with confidence in selecting it over standard commercial products for high reliability avionics applications.”

The HI-84216 is available in a compact 6mm x 6mm, 48-pin plastic QFN package and comes in industrial (−40oC to +85oC) and extended (−55oC to +125oC) temperature ranges with optional burn-in at the higher temperature. Samples are available from Holt on request.

To request information on Holt’s ARINC 429, CAN (ARINC 825), MIL-STD-1553 and other product lines, readers should contact Holt at (949) 859-8800, by e-mail at [email protected], or visit the Holt website at www.holtic.com.