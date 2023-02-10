Military Embedded Systems

Infrared countermeasures system for U.S. Army helicopters approved for fielding

February 10, 2023

Dan Taylor

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois. The U.S. Army has approved Northrop Grumman's Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM) system, giving the program the green light to move forward with fielding CIRCM systems on more than 1,500 Army aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The CIRCM system achieved initial operational capability (IOC) for UH-60M, HH-60M, CH-47F, and AH-64E helicopters, the company says. The system is designed to track and defeat infrared-guided shoulder-fired and vehicle-launched anti-aircraft missiles.

"System installs on the existing fleet will inform future attack reconnaissance aircraft (FARA) and future long-range assault aircraft (FLRAA) requirements," the statement reads.

The company says that CIRCM is modular and open-systems based. The company adds that they have delivered more than 250 CIRCM systems to the Army and over 100 have been equipped with the capability.

February 10, 2023
