Italy to buy up to 24 Eurofighter Typhoon jets

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Leonardo ROME, Italy. Eurofighter and the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) signed a contract for up to 24 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft for the Italian Air Force, according to a statement from Leonardo, which developed the fighter along with Airbus and BAE Systems

The new aircraft will replace Italy's Tranche 1 Eurofighter Typhoons currently in service, the statement reads. The contract follows a separate agreement signed on Dec. 20 for 25 Eurofighter Typhoons for the Spanish Air Force, according to the company.

The new Italian Eurofighters will be equipped with updated avionics, weapon systems compatible with Brimstone III and Meteor missiles, new sensors, and enhanced connectivity capabilities, the statement reads.

The aircraft are expected to remain in service beyond 2060 and will be integrated into Europe's future air combat environment, according to the company.