MOSA-based flight computer from Collins Aerospace will ride on DEFIANT X helicopter

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Lockheed Martin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Collins Aerospace's Perigon flight-control computer will be a part of the Lockheed Martin Sikorsky-Boeing DEFIANT X advanced utility helicopter, a finalist for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition.

The Perigon computer takes a modular open systems approach (MOSA) to its design and is able to handle 20 times the processing power of Collins’ existing flight-control computers, according to the company's announcement of the DEFIANT X win.

Kim Kinsley, vice president and general manager, Environmental and Airframe Control Systems for Collins Aerospace, states that Perigon’s enhanced processing power will enable integration of numerous DEFIANT X functions in a single computer, including flight control, utility management, prognostic health, and advanced flight modes including autonomy, which will reduce weight, volume, and power consumption across the platform.