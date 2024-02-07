New SOSA Aligned ATR Enclosure Features Front Loaded Design

Press Release

Pixus Technologies, a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions, has announced a new chassis platform in the ATR form factor that is aligned to the SOSA Technical Standard. It offers supplemental airflow through the chassis sidewalls and a front loaded configuration.

The first in the series of front-loaded ATRs with supplemental airflow has 6 slots for VITA 48.2 compliant 3U OpenVPX boards and 1 slot for a VITA 62 power supply. The backplane options include various SOSA aligned slot profiles and interfaces for optical and RF interfaces through the backplane. There is also space behind the backplane to mount Pixus’ SlotSaver mezzanine-based SOSA aligned chassis hardware manager.

The ATR058F series features optional fans or air ducting for airflow over the fins in the sidewalls of the enclosure. This allows improved cooling of the system, while keeping the plug-in boards fully sealed. The chassis uses various options for SOSA aligned power supply units that utilize 12V primarily along with some 3.3V AUX. A slot for an external quick-access Solid State Drive (SSD) is also available.

Pixus offers OpenVPX and SOSA aligned configurations for backplane/chassis systems in commercial, development, and MIL rugged formats. The company also provides specialty ruggedized enclosures for standard and customized systems.

About Pixus Technologies

Leveraging over 20 years of innovative standard products, the Pixus team is comprised of industry experts in electronics packaging. Founded in 2009 by senior management from Kaparel Corporation, a Rittal company, Pixus Technologies' embedded backplanes and systems are focused primarily on ATCA, OpenVPX, MicroTCA, and custom designs. Pixus also has an extensive offering of VME-based and cPCI-based solutions. In May 2011, Pixus Technologies became the sole authorized North and South American supplier of the electronic packaging products previously offered by Kaparel Corporation and Rittal.