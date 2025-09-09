Military Embedded Systems

OpenVPX module featuring AMD Versal integration released by PanaTeQ

September 09, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via PanaTeQ Sarl

MONTREAL, Canada. PanaTeQ introduced the VPX3-VERSA2, a 3U OpenVPX module built on AMD’s first-generation Versal Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP), the company announced in a statement.

The module supports Versal Prime devices and combines multiple processing elements, including a dual-core ARM Cortex-A72 application processor, a dual-core ARM Cortex-R5F real-time processor, digital signal processing engines, and programmable logic, the statement reads. The design also incorporates on-chip memory, external memory interfaces, and a range of connectivity options.

Configurations are available with up to 8 GB of DDR4-3200 memory with error correction and 4 GB of LPDDR4-2133 memory for programmable logic. For storage, the board integrates 256 GB of soldered eMMC NAND Flash, the company says.

The VPX3-VERSA2 includes an FMC+ site compliant with VITA 57.4 HPC to support high-speed I/O for applications such as electronic warfare, radar, lidar, and sonar, according to the statement.

Peripheral connections through the VPX backplane include Ethernet, USB, serial interfaces, general-purpose I/O, and CAN-FD. A development kit with chassis, reference boards, and software support is also available, PanaTeQ adds.

