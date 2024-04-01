Pixus Offers Pluggable Tier 3 SOSA Aligned Chassis Manager

Press Release

Pixus Technologies, a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions, now offers a Tier 3 SOSA aligned chassis management module for OpenVPX that is pluggable.

The SHM200 chassis manager for OpenVPX is compliant to VITA 46.11 for system management. The unit comes in 3U and 6U sizes and in VITA 48.1 format for air cooled systems and VITA 48.2 format for conduction cooled systems. The Tier 3 chassis manager can plug into a standard 3U VPX backplane slot in the P0 connector position.

There are also versions for more I/O that utilize the P1 or P1/P2 connectors. The standard panel interface has RS-232, RJ-45 or SFP, USB and LEDs. With monitoring of at least 6 temperature sensors and 10 fans, the SHM200 has custom options available. There is fan PWM/Tach control, along with 16 digital inputs and outputs and a Web interface.

Pixus offers OpenVPX backplanes, chassis platforms, and specialty products. The company also provides a mezzanine-based Tier 3 SOSA Aligned chassis manager that does not consume a slot.

About Pixus Technologies: Leveraging over 20 years of innovative standard products, the Pixus team is comprised of industry experts in electronics packaging. Founded in 2009 by senior management from Kaparel Corporation, a Rittal company, Pixus Technologies' embedded backplanes and systems are focused primarily on ATCA, OpenVPX, MicroTCA, and custom designs. Pixus also has an extensive offering of VME-based and cPCI-based solutions. In May 2011, Pixus Technologies became the sole authorized North and South American supplier of the electronic packaging products previously offered by Kaparel Corporation and Rittal.