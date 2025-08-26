Demand for SOSA Technical Standard aligned solutions accelerates in 2025

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via SOSA

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. The defense industry’s adoption of the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard continues to gain momentum in 2025, with a surge in SOSA aligned hardware, software, and reference architecture updates shaping programs across the services, according to announcements from industry and the SOSA Consortium so far this year.

One key development was the June release of SOSA Reference Architecture, Edition 2.0, Snapshot 3, which introduced expanded hardware-acceleration support, space-specific profiles, and a directed-energy appendix. These updates emphasize interoperability across domains, including space, and strengthen standardization for new mission sets, the SOSA Consortium states.

Hardware innovation also accelerated. Multiple vendors -- including EIZO Rugged Solutions, Ametek Abaco Systems, WOLF, and Concurrent -- launched 3U OpenVPX graphics and GPGPU cards powered by NVIDIA’s latest architectures, supporting AI-driven processing for C5ISR, sensor fusion, and electronic warfare (EW). Companies like Pixus Technologies introduced new ATR enclosures, carrier boards, and SOSA aligned 100GbE-capable backplanes.

Requrments for SOSA aligned content are increasing. Earlier this year, Pacific Defense secured multiple awards to deliver SOSA aligned EW systems, leveraging open RF interfaces under Modular Open Radio Frequency Architecture (MORA) and modular designs under the C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS). These efforts aim to integrate AI/ML-enabled signal processing and multifunction EW on open hardware platforms.

With open standards becoming a foundation for modernization, many of these advancements will be featured at the MOSA Industry & Government Summit, to be held Aug. 27-29 at National Harbor, Maryland, where interoperability and rapid technology insertion remain central themes.